Home States Karnataka

Belagavi locals raise Rs 60k in 2 days for para shuttle player

An approximate Rs 3 lakh was needed for her travel and accommodation, but as her family was able to arrange only Rs 2 lakh by taking loans, her tour was in trouble.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Arati Patil playing badminton

Arati Patil playing badminton. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The dream of Para-Badminton talent Arati Patil of Khanapur to take part in the International Para Badminton Championship to be held in Thailand and China will become a reality as various people and organisations have came forward to extend financial help to her. This was after The New Indian Express published a detailed report on September 6 on the 22-year-old one-handed para-badminton player Arati, who is ranked 20th in the world and second in the nation.

She has been selected for the ‘BWF Thailand Para-Badminton International-2019’ to be held from September 14 to 21 in Bangkok and for the ‘BWF China Para-Badminton International-2019’ to be held from September 24 to 29 at Hangzhou in China. Since these events are open tournaments and are not sponsored by the Badminton Federation, Arati has to bear all the expenditure. 

An approximate Rs 3 lakh was needed for her travel and accommodation, but as her family was able to arrange only Rs 2 lakh by taking loans, her tour was in trouble. She was worried that her tour may get cancelled.  At this crucial moment, The New Indian Express reported her story and appealed to philanthropists to come forward to help this budding player to achieve her dream. 

After reading the article, several people and organisations came forward with financial help. Funds over Rs 60,000 were offered to Arati in just two days. Happy with the help, Arati visited the Belagavi office of The NewIndian Express and thanked the organisation for helping her.“I will definitely win the battle at Thailand and China and will qualify for Tokyo-2020 Paralympics. I will not forget the support of everyone in my life,” she said while leaving the office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Para shuttle player Arati Patil Para Badminton Championship
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp