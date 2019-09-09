Home States Karnataka

BJP's Nalin Kateel on brand-building mission  

The BJP state president has been travelling to districts and meeting  party workers 

Published: 09th September 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo| Rajesh Shetty, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Within 12 days of taking charge as BJP state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel has travelled across seven districts, and in the next week, plans to cover most of the remaining parts of the state. Unlike his predecessor BS Yediyurappa, who has a pan-Karnataka appeal, Kateel had mostly confined his activities to coastal Karnataka. Now, he is trying to reach out to party workers and leaders across the state.

Kateel, who took charge on August 27, has travelled to Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru and was in Hubballi-Dharwad on Saturday. Later this week, he will travel to Bidar, Kalaburagi and other parts of Kalyana Karnataka.“Wherever he goes, he interacts with BJP workers and builds a rapport with them,’’ said a senior BJP leader.

“Kateel is a leader from Dakshina Kannada and holds sway over coastal Karnataka, but has realised that he cannot limit himself to one region. He is telling the workers that he rose from being a party worker to party president, and this can happen only in the BJP. This message encourages them to get involved in party-building activities,’’ sources said.

“Karnataka is a unique state, every 25km there is variation in culture. In some regions, our workers are more aggressive, in some places, they are calm and composed. It’s a challenge for Kateel to take all of them along.’’

At a recent Core Committee meeting in Bengaluru, Kateel involved BBMP councillors and urged them to be part of party-building activities. “Earlier, the Core Committee in Bengaluru was dominated by Minister R Ashoka. Kateel wants to reach out to every last person,” sources said. Kateel faces a big challenge: the upcoming bypolls.

“Bypolls normally favour the ruling government, so there is no pressure on him since we are in the ruling party. This is the best time for him to travel and build the party. He will also gain exposure to party workers and their demands,’’ a leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel BJP
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp