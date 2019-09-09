Home States Karnataka

CM Yediyurappa inspects work along Bengaluru’s IT corridor

 Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa went on city rounds on Sunday to check on various developmental works and also to address the grievances of citizens.

The CM during an inspection of projects in Bengaluru on Sunday | nagaraja gadekal

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa went on city rounds on Sunday to check on various developmental works and also to address the grievances of citizens. This is the first time the CM went on city rounds after assuming office. He started with inspecting Namma Metro projects and road widening works in places such as KR Puram, Bannerghatta, Silk Board and Hebbal. 

While inspecting Kundalahalli underpass, Yediyurappa pulled up a BBMP engineer and the contractor. This underpass is part of the 17km signal-free corridor along Old Airport Road. BBMP stopped the work due to land acquisition issues, resulting in traffic bottlenecks in the area. Due to dearth of funds, BBMP acquired only 3.5m land for service road instead of the planned 7.5m. 

When asked why the work had stopped, the engineer and contractor told the CM that land acquisition was the issue. This angered the CM, who said: “Have you bothered about what the people want? If land acquisition is the issue, how can you stop working? If the problem is with the funds, I will have the funds generated and work should start within four days and be completed by six months or else strict action will be taken.”

Later, he held a meeting with Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), which comprises of 24 companies that encourage their employees to use public transport.ORRCA members said there has been a major rise in the number of companies situated along the ORR between Silk Board and KR Puram. As a result, traffic on the ORR is chock-a-block with people travelling at only 4km per hour.

The members said that there are 20 connecting roads that lead to ORR and all of them are in a dreadful condition. Many people from Bellandur, Sarjapur, Kadubeesanahalli and Deverebeesanahalli prefer to take the ORR instead of inner roads in their areas, and further add to the traffic. 

Responding to the issues, the CM  said, “I will look into development works and will instruct BBMP to speed up the ORR Metro project.” He also promised that the peripheral ring road works will be started soon.

Comments

