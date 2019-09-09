Congress faces its worst crisis now

Ramu Patil By

BENGALURU: In 1978, picturesque Chikmagalur came to Indira Gandhi’s rescue to resurrect the grand old party when it was facing its worst crisis, and Sonia Gandhi chose Ballari -- much before illegal mining put it on the national map-- in 1999 when she took on theAB Vajpayee-LK Advani-led BJP that almost looked infallible. Nineteen-years later, in 2019, when Rahul Gandhi was looking for a safe seat below the Vindhyas, he did not follow his grandmother and mother’s footsteps, instead opting for Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala. In hindsight, especially given Congress’s worst-ever performance of winning just one out of 28 LS seats in the state, it was indeed a well-calculated move.

From once being a formidable force, the party has now been reduced to a unit that is fighting for its existence, thanks to its eroding support base, lack of cohesion and factions working at cross-purposes. As the party seems to be struggling to keep its ship afloat, the once all-powerful high command, too, is in a state of flux.

For the first time, there are no office-bearers at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), except a few, including the president, and over a month after the new government was formed, the party is yet to name opposition leaders in the legislative assembly and council. Its membership drive, too, has stopped.

Former minister DK Shivakumar’s arrest has only added to its woes. Immediately after his arrest, the party showed some signs of converting the crisis into an opportunity to rekindle the fighting spirit among its leaders and cadre, but all that fizzled out much faster than what many in the party had expected. It looks as if the Congress has forgotten how to conduct politics.

According to political analyst Mohan Ram, one of the major reasons for the current crisis in Congress can be attributed to the party’s failure to groom state leaders. “There are very few leaders in the party with pan-Karnataka appeal as most of them are confined to their districts,” he said.

Despite the Lok Sabha polls debacle, the Congress still has a committed support base and is seen as the only alternative to BJP in most parts of the state, except in the Old Mysore region where Janata Dal (Secular) is a formidable force. The Congress’ support base started eroding since the early 1980s when Janata Party formed the government.

However, a major blow came when Lingayats deserted the party after the then Chief Minister Veerendra Patil was unceremoniously sacked by then Congress president Rajiv Gandhi in 1990. After that, in 1994, the Congress was reduced to just 39 seats and Janata Dal formed the government and later BJP and its leader BS Yediyurappa managed to get the support from dominant Lingayat community.

After S M Krishna moved to the BJP, the Congress is yet to get a strong Vokkaliga leader, who can take on JDS and emerge as the leader of the community. Shivakumar was projecting himself accordingly. Though he is in contention for the opposition leader’s job, given the Income Tax (I-T) and the ED cases he is facing, the party will be wary of such a move.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao, however, says the situation is not that disheartening. “Now there is a lot of energy and enthusiasm among the party workers. We need to work more cohesively and bring in new ideas so that people appreciate our work. We are at it and we are confident of bouncing back,” the state Congress chief told The New Indian Express.

Constituencies that once elected the Gandhis are no longer held by the Congress. The next few months and years will be crucial for the party that can either put it’s act together and bounce back...or go the Tamil Nadu or UP way.

