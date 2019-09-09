Cracks spotted on Bramhagiri Hill deepen

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: While the monsoon months have technically ended, Kodagu is still witnessing heavy rainfall in September disrupting routine life. Rain across the Bhagamandala-Talacauvery belt in the district is spreading fear among residents, as cracks (in pic) spotted nearly a month ago on Bramhagiri Hill are said to have deepened.

“The cracks are opening up further and have reached nearly one foot in size. Officials concerned need to take immediate action,” said Sadananda, a resident of Bhagamandala. The crack is said to have developed as a result of construction of a rainwater harvesting unit.

When questioned on measures taken by the district administration, DC Annies K Joy clarified that temporary measures are being followed. Sand and cement is being filled into the cracks to prevent it from collapsing.