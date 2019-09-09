Home States Karnataka

Nalin Kateel lacks common sense, statement politically motivated: Siddaramaiah

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel had alleged that is it actually Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah who is to blame for DK Shivakumar's arrest.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By ANI

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that state BJP Chief Nalin Kumar's statement that the former was behind the arrest of DK Shivakumar was 'politically motivated' and that Kumar lacked 'minimum common sense.'

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the Congress leader said, "It is a politically motivated statement, there is no truth in that. It is absolutely false. I pity on him (Nalin Kumar), he has no minimum common sense," he said.

Earlier, Nalin Kumar had said, "I doubt Siddaramaiah is the reason for the case on DK Shivakumar. I think Siddaramaiah did this because he saw DK Shivakumar's growth, that's the reason Siddaramaiah might be behind DK Shivakumar's arrest."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 arrested Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018. 

