Home States Karnataka

Ten fishermen rescued from sinking boat

Ten fishermen were rescued by members of another fishing boat after their boat hit a stone and sank in the Arabian sea near Netrani Island, off Murdeshwar coast in Bhatkal on Sunday.

Published: 09th September 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Ten fishermen were rescued by members of another fishing boat after their boat hit a stone and sank in the Arabian sea near Netrani Island, off Murdeshwar coast in Bhatkal on Sunday.
According to sources, a fishing boat from Mangaluru was returning home port after spending a week-long fishing in the sea. On Sunday, when it was sailing near Netrani Island, it accidentally hit an underwater stone.

The boat captain immediately contacted neighbouring fishing boats for rescue over wireless phones. Another boat rushed to the spot and rescued all ten people from the sinking boat. They all suffered minor injuries. It is said that most of the rescued fishermen were from Andhra Pradesh and they were working as labourers at a fishing vessel in Mangaluru.

They sailed to the sea on September 2 and were returning to Mangaluru on Sunday when the incident took place.The boat owner, Arif, a resident of Mangaluru suffered `1.05 crore loss after the boat sank in the sea. 
A case has been registered at Murdeshwar police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fishermen Bhatkal
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp