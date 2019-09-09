Ten fishermen rescued from sinking boat

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Ten fishermen were rescued by members of another fishing boat after their boat hit a stone and sank in the Arabian sea near Netrani Island, off Murdeshwar coast in Bhatkal on Sunday.

According to sources, a fishing boat from Mangaluru was returning home port after spending a week-long fishing in the sea. On Sunday, when it was sailing near Netrani Island, it accidentally hit an underwater stone.

The boat captain immediately contacted neighbouring fishing boats for rescue over wireless phones. Another boat rushed to the spot and rescued all ten people from the sinking boat. They all suffered minor injuries. It is said that most of the rescued fishermen were from Andhra Pradesh and they were working as labourers at a fishing vessel in Mangaluru.

They sailed to the sea on September 2 and were returning to Mangaluru on Sunday when the incident took place.The boat owner, Arif, a resident of Mangaluru suffered `1.05 crore loss after the boat sank in the sea.

A case has been registered at Murdeshwar police station.