US consulate lauds Ballari artist’s painting

BALLARI: A Ballari-based artist’s painting depicting Indo-US co-operation in deep space exploration has won accolades from the US consulate. Mohammed Rafq’s rendition of astronauts of both India and the US, who have jointly landed on the moon, carrying out experiments, bagged the first prize at a contest organised by the Chennai-based consulate.

The award-winning painting on

space mission by Mohammed Rafiq

The painting was submitted at the contest to celebrate 50 years of NASA’s first manned moon mission, wherein Neil Armstrong became the first man to land on the lunar body in 1969. “I was in seventh heaven when I got a call from the US High Commissioner’s office. I dedicate this prize to the people of my district,” said Rafiq.

As many as 58 entries were submitted for the contest from places like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Poducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, of which Rafiq’s painting bagged the top slot and was displayed at the High Commission.

The exhibition was inaugurated by American astronaut Don Thomas.The picture shows Indian astronauts planting saplings and the Americans watering them, with the earth in the background.

“It was 50 years ago that mankind began space exploration. ISRO can be a potential space exploration partner to NASA,” Rafiq told TNIE.“The earth is rich in natural resources, and so far, it is the only planet where mankind resides. There is a time that we may need to look out for earth-like planets or find an alternative place for human beings to live in.

This can happen only if two big organisations like NASA and ISRO come together in space exploration,” Rafiq said about his painting. The artist said his picture is just a symbolic representation of astronauts working together on the moon.