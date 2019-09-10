Belagavi government schools, PU colleges get sanitary pad vending machines

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: To spread awareness among girls about menstruation and use of sanitary napkins during periods and to do away with the taboo associated with these, Belagavi Smart City Ltd has started installing sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators for their disposal in 85 schools in Belagavi city.

The objective is to promote menstrual hygiene among schoolgirls. Government of Karnataka had introduced Shuchi in 2014 through which sanitary napkins were distributed to adolescent girls through schools and hostels, which was not successful due to various issues. Unavailability of water and soap to wash hands, absence of paper bags to wrap the napkins before disposing them, the absence of incinerators were some of the problems. It was also found that girls felt shy to ask for napkins from teachers.

Realising these factors, the BSCL installed sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators in toilets where girls can directly get a napkin by pushing a button, and can themselves dispose it in an incinerator. A contractor has completed installation of the machines in about 75 schools and will cover the remaining ten in a week.