BJP stands firm on Hegde’s comments against Sasikanth Senthil

KALABURAGI: BJP spokesperson and former Member of Parliament, Tejaswini Ramesh, on Monday spoke out in support of parliamentarian Anant Kumar Hegde and his statements against Sasikanth Senthil.

Tejaswini, speaking to reporters, said Hedge’s tweet should not be translated word by word to create a controversy. “Please understand the feelings behind his tweet,” she said, adding that Senthil’s stance after his resignation had resulted in Hegde’s reaction.

Ramesh also alleged that Senthil had worked in a prejudiced manner, in favour of a particular class of people, against the wishes of the constitution. “Taking this into account, Hegde has tweeted that if these people did not have patriotism in them, let them go to Pakistan,” Tejaswini said.