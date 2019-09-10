‘Cities to get drinking water once in 3 days’, says minister Minister Jagadish Shettar

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With the additional daily water supply of 40 million litres, Hubballi-Dharwad is likely to receive drinking water once in three days, Minister Jagadish Shettar said here on Monday.

Offering bagina to the overflowing Neerasagar reservoir, Shettar said work to lay additional bulk line is under progress and will be completed in the next two month. Meanwhile, the water supply cycle will be streamlined once in five days in the next couple of weeks in the wake of brimming Neersagar.

“Presently, the residents are getting drinking water once in seven to eight days. From December, it will be reduced to three days. Hubballi city needs 200 MLD water everyday. After clearing the the pipeline works, residents will get three to four days of drinking water per week,” he added.

Further, he said the water supply was crippled due to drying up of Neerasagar, which caters the need of one-third of Hubballi. As the reservoir has filled to its maximum capacity, the stored water can be used for the next 18 months.Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, MLAs C M Nimbannavar and Amrut Desai, and other officials were present.