Home States Karnataka

‘Cities to get drinking water once in 3 days’, says minister Minister Jagadish Shettar

Shettar says work to lay additional bulk line will be completed in the next two months

Published: 10th September 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the brimming Neersagar reservoir (Photo | EPS, D HEMANTH)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With the additional daily water supply of 40 million litres, Hubballi-Dharwad is likely to receive drinking water once in three days, Minister Jagadish Shettar said here on Monday.

Offering bagina to the overflowing Neerasagar reservoir, Shettar said work to lay additional bulk line is under progress and will be completed in the next two month. Meanwhile, the water supply cycle will be streamlined once in five days in the next couple of weeks in the wake of brimming Neersagar.

“Presently, the residents are getting drinking water once in seven to eight days. From December, it will be reduced to three days. Hubballi city needs 200 MLD water everyday. After clearing the the pipeline works, residents will get three to four days of drinking water per week,” he added.

Further, he said the water supply was crippled due to drying up of Neerasagar, which caters the need of one-third of Hubballi. As the reservoir has filled to its maximum capacity, the stored water can be used for the next 18 months.Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, MLAs C M Nimbannavar and Amrut Desai, and other officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hubballi-Dharwad Jagadish Shettar water supply of 40 million litres Neerasagar reservoir C M Nimbannavar Amrut Desai
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp