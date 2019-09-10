Girl found dead inside a gunny bag in Ballari

By Express News Service

SANDUR (BALLARI): A six-year-old girl was found dead in Thoranagallu village of Sandur taluk on Monday, triggering suspicions of rape and murder. The girl, a native of Vaddu, went missing from her village on Sunday night. After the search for the child went in vain, her parents lodged a complaint with Thoranagallu police station. The next morning, police found her body inside a gunny bag, dumped into a garbage heap. The body was found behind the house of the complainant.

The parents allege that it is an act of rape and murder and suspect a few persons in this connection. According to them, the child was watching a Muharram procession and suddenly went missing. “We initially thought she might have gone along with her friends for a procession,” a villager said.

Following the incident, Thoranagallu police conducted a spot inspection along with the help of a dog squad. Speaking about the incident, Chandrashekar K Baba, Superintendent of Police, Ballari, said: “We have certain clues around the case and will soon nab the culprits.”