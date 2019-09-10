Home States Karnataka

I am target of vendetta politics: DK Shivakumar

Earlier in the day, the financial probe agency summoned his daughter Aishwarya for questioning on September 12 in connection with the probe.

Published: 10th September 2019 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congres leader D.K. Shivakumar, currently in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, here on Tuesday reiterated that he had done nothing wrong and was a target of vendetta politics.

"I would like to reiterate that I have done nothing wrong and am a target of vendetta politics," Shivakumar, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on September 3 after four-day questioning, said in a tweet.

In the same tweet, the Congress leader said, "With the support and blessings that I am receiving from all of you, and my belief in god and our judiciary, I have full faith that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically."

Earlier in the day, the financial probe agency summoned his daughter Aishwarya for questioning on September 12 in connection with the probe.

The officials said while scrutinising the financial dealings of Shivakumar, the ED found documents pertaining to a trust handled by his daughter. "To get the details of the functioning of the trust and its financial transactions, we have summoned Aishwarya for questioning," he said.

Shivakumar has been on the radar of the Income-Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016.

An Income-Tax search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017 led to the seizure of Rs 8.59 crore unaccounted cash.

Thereafter, the I-T Department lodged cases against the Congress leader and his four associates under sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar ED Enforcement Directorate Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp