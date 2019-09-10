Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to visit flood-hit areas in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is scheduled to visit the flood-hit villages of Belagavi district on Tuesday, a state government holiday for Moharram. The Chief Minister chose not to take a break, and instead, visited flood-hit areas of Belagavi which are reeling under a fresh spate of floods.

According to the CMO, Yediyurappa will be in Belagavi by noon Tuesday, and tour the affected areas by road.

He will later hold a meeting with MPs and MLAs and senior officers to take stock of the situation before returning to Bengaluru by evening.

Sources said the CM had planned to visit Delhi to discuss the flood situation with central ministers, but changed his plans later in the evening.