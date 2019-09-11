Home States Karnataka

Belagavi: 4-year-old boy dies in flood relief camp

A four-year-old boy died on Tuesday at a relief camp set up by the government to rehabilitate flood-hit families in Ramdurg taluk.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  A four-year-old boy died on Tuesday at a relief camp set up by the government to rehabilitate flood-hit families in Ramdurg taluk. The child was suffering from a fever for the past few days, and the district administration was quick to attribute the child’s death to his health condition. The death has, however, raised serious questions about the prevailing conditions in the relief camps in the flood-ravaged parts of the state.

A large number of families, including that of the dead boy, Abdul Rehman Mullanavar from Hirehampiholi village, were shifted to the relief camp at neighbouring Sureban village, after Hirehampiholi was inundated in the floods about a month ago. The boy’s family lost their house, which collapsed due to rain and floods. 

While a section of the media had highlighted the alleged failure of the government to ensure good facilities to the inmates in the last few days at the relief centre, Belagavi DC SB Bommanahalli defended the administration, saying the boy had died due to the fever. CM BS Yediyurappa, who was in Ramdurg on Tuesday, handed overcompensation of `5 lakh to the boy’s family.  

CM announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh

Belagavi DC SB Bommanahalli told reporters at Sambra airport, Belagavi, that he had already spoken to the boy’s parents and the health officer in Ramdurg and had been told that the fever had claimed the child’s life.

However, Bommanahalli said the government has sought a report from the health officer on the circumstances leading to the boy’s death. A case had been booked by local police over the boy’s death and officers in charge of relief camps had been asked to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided to the inmates until the situation in their villages returns to normalcy, he added.

