Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC summons Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over incomplete election affidavit

Congress leader Devarajegowda and BJP leader A Manju had filed a petition alleging that Prajwal filed a false and incomplete affidavit with his nomination papers during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 11th September 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Revanna

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Karnataka HC on Wednesday summoned Hassan MP and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna for allegedly filing a false and incomplete affidavit with his nomination papers during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The court published a notice in a local Kannada daily of Hassan district to summon Prajwal on September 30 as the JD(S) leader didn’t receive its written notice following a petition filed by Congress leader Devarajegowda and the-then BJP candidate A Manju who lost to Prajwal in the parliamentary election. "In default of our appearance on the aforementioned date, the petition will be heard and determined in your absence,' the court said in its notice.

The petitioners have also filed a separate complaint with the state election commission against Revanna alleging that the latter has failed to submit the actual details of his assets in the affidavit to the election commission.

Though the court has already served three notices to his official address in Paduvalahippe of Holenarasipur taluk, Prajwal stated that he yet to receive the notice. Hence, the court directed the petitioners to publish the notice in a prominent Kannada local daily directing Prajwal to attend the court as mentioned date.

According to Devarajegowda, Prajwal allegedly has buried the details of assets owned by him and also failed to file income tax returns for the same. "We have furnished the documents attached to actual assets owned by Prajwal in detail to the court which will take its legal course of action in future," the Congress leader said. 

Prajwa's family, which had not expected the issue to take a serious turn, was stunned when  the-then state chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar wrote to the Election Commission of India, seeking direction to take action, and that what kind of action to be initiated against the candidate, if the charges are proved. 

The state Election Commission also wrote to the-then Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Priyanka Mary Francis, to furnish details of the affidavit submitted, along with the candidate's nominations after conducting an inquiry. It is said that the affidavit was allegedly incomplete, with the candidate mentioning a vacant site in the heart of Holenarasipur, where a building and a cinema theatre exist.  It was also alleged that Prajwal didn't mention the transactions and revenue of last five years either. 

Though Prajwal has mentioned a loan of Rs 26 lakh borrowed from his grandfather HD Deve Gowda, but the latter didn’t mention any cash transactions with his grandson in his affidavit in Tumakuru.

It is also said that  Prajwal didn’t mention his partnership with MNCs, where he reportedly invested in a huge number of shares. The former district in-charge minister HD Revanna had, on several occasions, said that the deputy commissioner has nothing to do with the nomination, as the affidavit had already accepted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Prajwal Revanna Karnataka High Court Prajwal Revanna false election papers Prajwal Revanna election nomination JD S Devarajegowda
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp