MLCs, minister meet to discuss teacher transfers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday met MLCs from teachers and graduates constituencies to discuss amending the teachers transfer rule. The minister said that while the transfer of a teacher with grievous physical ailment was withdrawn, those cases that are still left unattended will be looked into on a priority basis. He directed the Department of Public Instruction commissioner to take action.

He has planned another round of meeting with the MLCs. “Past performance of the policy will be taken into account before coming out with a teacher and student-friendly transfer policy,” he said. The members drew the minister’s attention towards delay in payment of teachers’ salary and vacancies in aided schools.He said issues will be categorised into those that face economic hurdles, those with financial crisis, and those that do not face either of the woes. Later, a plan of action will then be prepared, he said.