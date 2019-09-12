Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah has eyes set on KPCC appointments

 With much time already lost post the Lok Sabha debacle, Congress is finally all set to begin its revival and its first stop is boosting membership. 

Published: 12th September 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah interacting with the media in Bengaluru on Friday | pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With much time already lost post the Lok Sabha debacle, Congress is finally all set to begin its revival and its first stop is boosting membership. With its mindset on rolling out membership drives, this time in a more informed, structural way as AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting of State Congress Chiefs and Congress legislature party leaders from all the states. While Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah will be in attendance, their eyes will be set on appointments of office bearers for the State Congress Unit. 

After AICC disbanded all committees of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress except President and Working President, the Congress in Karnataka has been moving on an autopilot mode. In the run-up to the possible bypolls to 17 assembly constituencies whose MLAs have been disqualified for anti-party activities, the Congress hopes to induct new faces into the State Congress’ organisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICC Congress Siddaramaiah KPCC
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp