Siddaramaiah has eyes set on KPCC appointments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With much time already lost post the Lok Sabha debacle, Congress is finally all set to begin its revival and its first stop is boosting membership. With its mindset on rolling out membership drives, this time in a more informed, structural way as AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting of State Congress Chiefs and Congress legislature party leaders from all the states. While Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah will be in attendance, their eyes will be set on appointments of office bearers for the State Congress Unit.

After AICC disbanded all committees of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress except President and Working President, the Congress in Karnataka has been moving on an autopilot mode. In the run-up to the possible bypolls to 17 assembly constituencies whose MLAs have been disqualified for anti-party activities, the Congress hopes to induct new faces into the State Congress’ organisation.