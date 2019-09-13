Home States Karnataka

16-year-old boy dies in Kalaburagi due to dialysis unit malfunction

A technical problem with a dialysis unit at the Old District Government Hospital on Thursday led to the death of one person while three others developed serious complications.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A technical problem with a dialysis unit at the Old District Government Hospital on Thursday led to the death of one person while three others developed serious complications.

The problem cropped up during a session when 13 patients were midway through the procedure. The deceased has been identified as Akash Badiger (16), a resident of Shahabad town. Guranna, Rajendra and Singodi are the patients who developed serious complications and were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. “They are recovering,” said District Surgeon, Dr. Shivanand Surgali, speaking to TNIE. 

Explaining what went wrong, Dr. Surgali said that the hospital had 14 dialysis beds out of which 13 were available to patients, who are treated in 3 shifts free of cost. While there was no problem with the morning session, the second session began at around 2 pm and the problem occurred between 3.30 and 4 PM. All 13 patients started coughing and vomiting and were struggling to breathe. 

Akash died on the spot. Three others were shifted to the ICU and three more were given treatment. “It is a rare case that all the patients developed a problem at the same time,” Dr. Surgali said. The unit is run by BRS Health and Research Institute on a public-private partnership model and the Institute has to look after the system and take care of the treatments for which the government pays them. 
Meanwhile, further treatments have been suspended for Friday and the patients have been shifted to taluk hospitals, he said.

