Customers demand that bank staffers speak Kannada

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Irate customers of Canara Bank in Turuvanuru branch have submitted a memorandum to the branch manager, stating that the officials of the branch were not cooperative with locals and were behaving rudely with them.

On Wednesday, several customers, including farmers were part of an outburst against the branch as they said that the branch employees spoke only Hindi, a language they did not understand. They accused the employees of treating them badly when they asked them to speak in Kannada.



In the memorandum, the customers said that they had gone to enquire about money deposits related to government schemes like the PM Kisan Yojana, PM Bima Yojana and scholarships but the officials were not ready to listen. They also said that passbook updates were not being done by the branch, citing a heavy workload.

According to the farmers, the bank branch was reluctant to open new bank accounts as well, in spite of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana scheme which aims at a bank account for every Indian. “When they don’t have time to work for the customers, there is no need for them to keep the branch open,” a customer said, urging the bank manager to arrange for Kannada-speaking staff immediately or face protests. Farmer leader E N Lakshmikanth, B Papanna, KM Kantharaju, Ningappa and others took part in the protest.