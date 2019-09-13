Home States Karnataka

ED takes Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Delhi's Tughlak Road police station

Shivakumar, who is in ED's custody since September 3 in connection with a money laundering case, was earlier taken to the RML hospital on Thursday.

Published: 13th September 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves the ED office before being produced at a special court in connection with a money-laundering probe against him in New Delhi

Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves the ED office before being produced at a special court in connection with a money-laundering probe against him in New Delhi (PTI photo)

By ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Tughlak Road police station in Delhi. Shivakumar, who is in ED's custody since September 3 in connection with a money laundering case was earlier taken to the RML hospital on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah along with Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh and others arrived at RML hospital to meet the Karnataka lawmaker. However, they were not allowed to meet Shivakumar. On Monday, a special court had refused to increase the time allotted to Shivakumar, who is under ED custody till September 13, for meeting his family members and lawyers.

The Congress leader through an application has sought extra time to meet family and lawyers from 30 minutes to 1 hour. The court had earlier allowed family and lawyers to meet DK Shivakumar regularly for 30 minutes.

DK Shivakumar's bail application is scheduled to be heard on September 13. A money laundering case was registered by the agency against him in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax Department, during the initial probe, had found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivkumar.

The Income Tax Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. They had allegedly set up a base in order to transport and utilise the unaccounted cash.

Earlier on Thursday, Aishwarya, Shivakumar's daughter appeared at the ED office for questioning in connection with the money laundering case in which Kumar is an accused.

