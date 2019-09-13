Government school kids may have ‘no bag day’

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: Students of government schools in the state may no longer have to lug their school bags on Saturdays, making their weekends more fun. The Department of Public Instruction has proposed to have ‘No School Bag Day’ on Saturdays.

Though the proposal was made about two years ago, no concrete decision had been taken yet. Now, with a new government in place, the issue has been taken up again. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “The process is in its initial stage. If students are not going to carry their bags, we need to look at how best they can be kept engaged in schools.”

Recently, the Manipur government introduced ‘No School Bag Day’ on Saturdays and it has been getting a positive response from students, parents and even teachers.



Telangana Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy too is keen to introduce ‘No School Bag Day’ on Saturdays. He has even directed officials to design a curriculum which focuses on fun-filled activities, games, sports, and story-telling.

In Bengaluru, some private schools have ‘No School Bag Day’ once a week. Children are engaged in games, yoga, painting and other non-academic activities.



Vasudev Sharma of Child Rights Trust said that in a year, children attend school for nine months. “Consider we have four Saturdays in a month, there will be 36 days. Excluding their exams and holidays that fall on Saturdays, the department should frame a special curriculum for Saturdays. Every Saturday, there should be some event which helps the child in his or her future,’’ he said.

He also suggested schools can include learning activities through art or have visits, to government offices, historic places or any other activities. “Teachers should be given an orientation programme. They have been teaching in traditional ways for long, so they will welcome a new method,’’ he felt.



There have been many attempts in the past to lessen the burden for children. The state government had, in fact, constituted a committee to study the weight of the school bag. Though the committee gave its recommendations, no changes were made.