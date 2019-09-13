Gowda and grandsons on party-building mission

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the fall of the coalition government in Karnataka, party MLAs quitting, and the virtual whitewash in the Lok Sabha elections, the JDS is going back to the people. Patriarch HD Deve Gowda (86) and his grandsons Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna will begin their tour of the state this month-end, in a bid to rebuild the party.

On Thursday, Gowda launched the JDS official website at their party office. They have given party workers the option to register online, and through the website, reach Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy. The party has realised, rather belatedly, that online platforms and social media sites are more effective means of communication.

“Deve Gowda invited office-bearers from each district individually, covering Old Mysuru region. In the next couple of weeks, he will be inviting office-bearers from the remaining districts,’’ JDS sources said. A senior JDS leader told The New Indian Express that Gowda would be travelling to all 30 districts after September 28.

Meanwhile, Gowda said he will not allow anyone to call JDS a ‘B Team’. “In the 2018 election, a Congress leader said JDS is like a B Team, everyone knows what happened to them, Congress was reduced from 130 to 78,’’ he said, in an indirect reference to Siddaramaiah.