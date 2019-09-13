Jarkiholi brothers are at it again!

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A raging rivalry between Jarkiholi brothers has hit a new low as MLA Satish Jarkiholi (Congress) and disqualified Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have resolved to indulge in a make-or-break battle in the event of a bypoll in Gokak constituency.

With the imminent switch over of Ramesh to BJP from Congress, Satish has decided to launch his younger brother Lakhan from Gokak as a Congress candidate, if the bypoll is held.



Commenting on his worsening rivalry with Ramesh, Satish said, “Ramesh’s brother-in-law Ambirao Patil is solely responsible for the worsening rivalry between Jarkiholi brothers. I have decided to teach Ambirao a lesson. It is time to destroy Ambirao’s empire in Gokak.’’ Although, Satish did not say directly that he would want to ensure the defeat of Ramesh, he said that the latter had done a mistake by promoting Ambirao Patil in Gokak.

According to sources, the Congress high command has given its nod to field Lakhan as party candidate from Gokak in the event of a bypoll, with Ramesh Jarkiholi expected to be BJP’s candidate.



Ramesh called Satish a cheater and said, “He got Bhimshi (another Jarkiholi brother) to contest in Gokak on a BJP ticket in the assembly election a decade ago against me and finished his career. Now, he wants to destroy Lakhan by fielding him in Gokak,’’ he alleged.