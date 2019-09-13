Home States Karnataka

Jarkiholi brothers are at it again!

According to sources, the Congress high command has given its nod to field Lakhan as party candidate from Gokak in the event of a bypoll, with Ramesh Jarkiholi expected to be BJP’s candidate.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader M B Patil (right) along with Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Thursday | Shriram B N

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A raging rivalry between Jarkiholi brothers has hit a new low as MLA Satish Jarkiholi (Congress) and disqualified Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi have resolved to indulge in a make-or-break battle in the event of a bypoll in Gokak constituency. 

With the imminent switch over of Ramesh to BJP from Congress, Satish has decided to launch his younger brother Lakhan from Gokak as a Congress candidate, if the bypoll is held.

Commenting on his worsening rivalry with Ramesh, Satish said, “Ramesh’s brother-in-law Ambirao Patil is solely responsible for the worsening rivalry between Jarkiholi brothers. I have decided to teach Ambirao a lesson. It is time to destroy Ambirao’s empire in Gokak.’’ Although, Satish did not say directly that he would want to ensure the defeat of Ramesh, he said that the latter had done a mistake by promoting Ambirao Patil in Gokak.

Ramesh called Satish a cheater and said, “He got Bhimshi (another Jarkiholi brother) to contest in Gokak on a BJP ticket in the assembly election a decade ago against me and finished his career. Now, he wants to destroy Lakhan by fielding him in Gokak,’’ he alleged.

