Home States Karnataka

KPCC appointments on the cards

The process of appointing office-bearers to all KPCC committees, which had been dissolved earlier, came to a grinding halt after the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka collapsed.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With national issues taking centre stage at the meeting of Congress leaders called by party interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, party leaders from Karnataka will have to wait their turn. Congress legislature party chief in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, who took part in the meeting, are set to meet Sonia Gandhi on Friday to discuss issues related to the state Congress unit.

Siddaramaiah, however, met veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, who is known to be close to the Gandhi family, on Thursday evening. Apart from the repercussions due to the arrest of senior leader D K Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate, state Congress leaders are also likely to discuss appointments to the Pradesh Congress Committee. The process of appointing office-bearers to all KPCC committees, which had been dissolved earlier, came to a grinding halt after the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka collapsed.

“To discuss the appointments, the state leaders should have taken with them a list of probables for various posts. No such list has been prepared so far. The discussion may only centre around what guidelines and yardsticks are to be followed while making the appointments,” said a Congress source.

The AICC has decided to launch nationwide protests against the Modi government over the economic slowdown, job losses and alleged vendetta politics using central agencies. After taking over as interim president, Sonia Gandhi, for the first time, called a meeting of all PCC chiefs and legislature party leaders to discuss the future course for the Congress. With a likely change in yardstick for appointments, Karnataka Congress leaders want to get clearance before making any such moves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC Karnataka Congress Dinesh Gundu Rao Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp