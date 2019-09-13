KPCC appointments on the cards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With national issues taking centre stage at the meeting of Congress leaders called by party interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, party leaders from Karnataka will have to wait their turn. Congress legislature party chief in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, who took part in the meeting, are set to meet Sonia Gandhi on Friday to discuss issues related to the state Congress unit.

Siddaramaiah, however, met veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, who is known to be close to the Gandhi family, on Thursday evening. Apart from the repercussions due to the arrest of senior leader D K Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate, state Congress leaders are also likely to discuss appointments to the Pradesh Congress Committee. The process of appointing office-bearers to all KPCC committees, which had been dissolved earlier, came to a grinding halt after the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka collapsed.

“To discuss the appointments, the state leaders should have taken with them a list of probables for various posts. No such list has been prepared so far. The discussion may only centre around what guidelines and yardsticks are to be followed while making the appointments,” said a Congress source.



The AICC has decided to launch nationwide protests against the Modi government over the economic slowdown, job losses and alleged vendetta politics using central agencies. After taking over as interim president, Sonia Gandhi, for the first time, called a meeting of all PCC chiefs and legislature party leaders to discuss the future course for the Congress. With a likely change in yardstick for appointments, Karnataka Congress leaders want to get clearance before making any such moves.