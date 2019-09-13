Mahadayi dispute: Karnataka awaits green signal from Centre

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: In spite of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s (MWDT) decision to allot Karnataka its share of 13.42 tmcft of water on August 14 last year, the Union government is unwilling to issue a gazette notification to allow the state to launch the Mahadayi project on the Karnataka-Goa border. It has come to light that the Centre kept the project on hold due to the Karnataka and Goa government’s appeals in the Supreme Court demanding more water under the said project.

In its final award, MWDT allotted 13.42 tmcft to Karnataka, 24 tmcft to Goa and 1.33 tmcft to Maharashtra. However, Karnataka and Goa governments called the allotment meagre and moved the court.

Several leaders from North Karnataka have urged the Centre to issue a notification and allow Karnataka to go ahead with the project but the Centre is against it and wants stakeholders in the Mahadayi project (Karnataka and Goa) to withdraw cases filed in the SC for more water. Sources said, “The Centre may not issue a notification to start the project until the cases in the apex court are closed.”

“The Centre should allow Karnataka to go ahead with the project by issuing the notification first without mixing up the issue with the cases filed in the court. The issue would get more complicated and tedious if the Centre continues to drag it on like this,’’ says noted social activist Ashok Chandargi, who is one of the leaders fighting for its implementation for the last few decades.

Several political leaders have been pressuring the Centre to hold a meeting between the CMs of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra to resolve the Mahadayi dispute out of courts. “With BJP government at the helm and also in the states of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, it is easier for them to find an amicable solution. The Centre should call a meeting of the three CMs and put an end to the issue,’’ adds Chandargi.

However, Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi said that he would get the Centre to issue gazette notification to help Karnataka start off the project, while stating that it was unfair to complicate the issue at this juncture.

According to sources, Goa CM Pramod Sawant had agreed for an out-of-court settlement while holding a discussion with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi a few days ago but did a U-turn on Thursday, reportedly stating that he would not like to have an out-of-court settlement with Karnataka at any cost.



He did so under pressure from opposition leaders in the Goa Assembly who slammed him for neglecting the larger interests of Goans by trying to help Karnataka in the Mahadayi issue. With most of BJP and Congress leaders in Goa against giving more share of water to Karnataka under the project, the demand of leaders in North Karnataka for an out-of-court settlement to the issue will not materialise, sources say.