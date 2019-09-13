Red ’n yellow ‘butterflag’ flutters at Bannerghatta

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sahyadri Birdwing, designated as the state butterfly, has finally found wings. After several unsuccessful attempts at breeding, India’s largest butterfly can now be seen for the first time fluttering around in the butterfly park at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP).

The species, also known as Southern Bird Wing, was declared as the state butterfly in 2017 because of its unique size, and the colours on its body and wings which resemble the red-and-yellow Kannada flag.

The first batch of the butterflies was released in the butterfly park on Wednesday. The second and third batches of 700 butterflies will be released on Saturday and Sunday by children who will be participating in an education and outreach programme organised by BBP.

Park Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh told TNIE that this was the first time breeding of the endangered flagship species was successfully done. Around 32 species of butterflies can be seen flying in the butterfly park and 50 Sahyadri Birdwings were introduced first. Another 100 will be introduced in the second batch and subsequently more will be added. Natural and artificial means were used for breeding. Glue was used to help the larvae stick to the host plants because the park authorities did not want disabled butterflies.

The BBP’s Senior Entomologist Lokanath V said the butterfly is difficult to find. The eggs and butterflies were brought from Bannerghatta forest, Chikkamaguluru, Agmube and surrounding forests for breeding along with their host plants Aristolochia indica (Eshwara balli).

Apart from the Sahyadri Birdwing, BBP has also bred many other species including Blu Mormon (Maharashtra’s state butterfly). Next, they will be breeding Tamil Yeoman (Tamil Nadu’s state butterfly).

Uttarakhand’s state butterfly Common Peacock can be seen in the park. The largest moth, Atlast Moth, has also been bred.

Lokanath added that the idea of breeding and releasing the butterflies is not only to create awareness among locals, especially children, but also to increase their population.

While some will stay in the butterfly park, many are released in the wild and natural environs for better pollination.

The uniqueness of these butterflies is that they always sit on the top-most nectar plants.

Also, when there is a shortage of food for the caterpillars, it eats the larvae of other butterfly species like Common Rose and Crimson Rose. So the Sahyadri Birdwing had to be bred in separate chambers. Mud puddling for males is very important for the males.

The size of the males and females are different. The life span of males is 2-3 weeks, while some females live up to six weeks.

State butterflies

Karnataka= Southern/Sahyadri birdwing

Maharastra = Blue mormon

Uttarakand= Common peacock

Kerala= Budha mayoori

Tamil Nadu= Tamil yeoman

