Six killed in road accident

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As many as six people from Belagavi were killed and more than 20 others were injured in a road accident after a private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a parked lorry on National Highway 4 near Satara of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Thursday.

The private luxury bus was heading to Belagavi from Mumbai when it collided with the lorry. Satara police control room confirmed that more than 20 people have been admitted to hospitals.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that the lorry was parked near a petrol bunk after it developed a puncture. Many passengers were fast asleep at the time of the accident.