Special trains between KR Puram, Trivandrum

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear the rush during Onam festival, a special train will be run from Trivandrum to Krishnarajapuram on Friday (September 13) and Sunday (September 15) and from Krishnarajapuram to Trivandrum on Saturday (September 14) and Monday (September 16).

According to an official release, the Trivandrum - Krishnarajapuram Tatkal Express Special (Train no. 06031) will leave Trivandrum at 10 pm on Friday and reach Krishnarajapuram at 2.15 pm on Saturday. It will have a similar departure timing on Sunday.

In the return direction, the Krishnarajapuram-Trivandrum Tatkal Express (Train no. 06032) will leave Krishnarajapuram at 4.50 pm on Saturday and reach Trivandrum at 9.30 am on Sunday. It will have a similar departure timing on Monday too.

The train will have stoppages at Kollam, Kanyankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanaserri, Kottayyam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Bangarpet in both directions.