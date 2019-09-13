Why wait for Centre’s help in releasing flood relief funds: HDK

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Hitting out at the Union government and PM Narendra Modi for the delay in release of relief funds, former CM HD Kumaraswamy said the state government need not wait for the Centre for funds, and should take up relief work with its own resources.

He said the state government is in a financially sound position and has Rs 6,000 crore as 1.6 lakh beneficiaries failed to give details of their farm loans.

He said his government had earmarked Rs 13,000 crore for the loan waiver in 2019-20, but many families are not eligible as they had not given records. He also chided Modi for assuring Rs 7,000 crore assistance to Russia but not showing any such magnanimity for Karnataka’s flood victims.

