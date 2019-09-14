Home States Karnataka

A united effort to take Bengaluru Forward;  DyCM announces initiatives   

Earlier, delivering the keynote address to a packed venue, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urged Ashwath Narayan to put the elevated road corridor project on the backburner.  

Published: 14th September 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

From left: V Ravichandar of Feedback Consulting, urban expert R K Mishra, Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, TNIE Resident Editor (Karnataka) Santwana Bhattacharya, Janaagraha co-founder Swati Ramanathan and BMRCL MD Ajay Seth discuss infrastructure and mobility issues at the ‘Bengaluru Forward—Infrastructure and Mobility’ event hosted by TNIE at its Bengaluru office on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tired of Bengaluru’s traffic and infrastructure woes? The government is too. On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and Malleswaram MLA CN Ashwath Narayan announced a slew of measures for improving the city’s mobility issues. Ashwath Narayan was speaking at ‘Bengaluru Forward: A panel discussion on infrastructure and mobility’, organised by The New Indian Express and the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC). 

“Our war-room is up and running at full speed,” he said, before making a slew of big-ticket announcements for Bengaluru, including the creation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), a long-time demand of citizens’ groups. The most immediate change for the city will be in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). “Formal orders have been issued for de-centralising power. Special commissioners will be appointed for every two zones. Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones will be headed by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers,” he announced. 

Responding to a question on his pet project of making road history public, Ashwath Narayan said that within 15 days, the government will issue orders to make sharing of road history with the public mandatory. This would make information like the dimensions, inventory and works undertaken a public record. “This will help address several concerns like illegal digging,” he said. 

Earlier, delivering the keynote address to a packed venue, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urged Ashwath Narayan to put the elevated road corridor project on the backburner.  

‘We can’t let all vehicles come in’

She also stressed that the government should implement the suburban rail system on priority besides taking steps to ensure integration with Namma Metro. “Bengaluru needs to be a walking city,” she said.
City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who was also part of the panel, suggested doing away with the entry of trucks and buses into the city. “Kalasipalya and Majestic must become parks. We are not a village to have every vehicle coming in. Only BMTC buses and Metro must bring visitors into Bengaluru,” he said. 

Coming Soon
Special commissioners for every two BBMP zones
Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority
Road history to be made public
Metro to use new technology to ensure project deadlines are met
BBMP parking policy soon

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Forward Bengaluru CN Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp