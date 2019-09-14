A united effort to take Bengaluru Forward;  DyCM announces initiatives   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tired of Bengaluru’s traffic and infrastructure woes? The government is too. On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and Malleswaram MLA CN Ashwath Narayan announced a slew of measures for improving the city’s mobility issues. Ashwath Narayan was speaking at ‘Bengaluru Forward: A panel discussion on infrastructure and mobility’, organised by The New Indian Express and the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC).

“Our war-room is up and running at full speed,” he said, before making a slew of big-ticket announcements for Bengaluru, including the creation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), a long-time demand of citizens’ groups. The most immediate change for the city will be in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). “Formal orders have been issued for de-centralising power. Special commissioners will be appointed for every two zones. Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones will be headed by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers,” he announced.

Responding to a question on his pet project of making road history public, Ashwath Narayan said that within 15 days, the government will issue orders to make sharing of road history with the public mandatory. This would make information like the dimensions, inventory and works undertaken a public record. “This will help address several concerns like illegal digging,” he said.

Earlier, delivering the keynote address to a packed venue, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urged Ashwath Narayan to put the elevated road corridor project on the backburner.

‘We can’t let all vehicles come in’

She also stressed that the government should implement the suburban rail system on priority besides taking steps to ensure integration with Namma Metro. “Bengaluru needs to be a walking city,” she said.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who was also part of the panel, suggested doing away with the entry of trucks and buses into the city. “Kalasipalya and Majestic must become parks. We are not a village to have every vehicle coming in. Only BMTC buses and Metro must bring visitors into Bengaluru,” he said.

