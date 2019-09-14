Home States Karnataka

Congress high command favourite DKS' wait for top post gets longer

But interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi may not take a risk by naming Shivakumar for either of the posts just yet.

Published: 14th September 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader D K Shivakumar leaves the ED office before being produced at a special court in New Delhi on Friday | pti

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Enforcement Directorate extending Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s custody up to September 17, there is talk that he may be out of the race for a top post in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, which is in for a revamp. Shivakumar, who is the high command’s favourite for a leadership post, will have to wait it out. With the race for the posts of KPCC president and opposition leader hotting up, sources said the Congress is getting ready to make an announcement soon.

The leaders in the reckoning are Siddaramaiah, HK Patil and G Parameshwara, though the clear favourite is Shivakumar. But interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi may not take a risk by naming Shivakumar for either of the posts just yet.

Sonia, who spoke to Congress MP DK Suresh, Shivakumar’s brother, at her residence, assured him that the Congress will back the beleagured leader, but until he is out of custody, the party will not be able to suitably accommodate him. Congress has stoutly maintained that Shivakumar’s case is nothing but vendetta.          

Said one Congress leader, “The Congress would like to gain from the sympathy and support building up for Shivakumar, and it will help consolidate their Vokkaliga support base. It serves the Congress to project a Vokkaliga leader now.”

“There have been several rounds of meetings and lobbying is intense, but these leaders could be ‘peace time generals’ and could be changed at the time of elections,” said a senior Congress leader. “When general elections are around the corner, the Congress could bring in their ‘wartime generals’. For now, the leaders will have to contend with the upcoming bypolls.” 

The other leaders under consideration are former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (backward Kuruba) who is also interim opposition leader, HK Patil (Lingayat), who was opposition leader from 1994 to 1999, when the Janata Dal government under Deve Gowda and JH Patel was in power, and former Deputy CM G Parameshwara (Dalit).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar congress KPCC Sonia gandhi
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp