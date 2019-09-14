Home States Karnataka

Cops calling petitioners will deter people from approaching court: HC

It can’t be taken easily as it will deter people from coming to the court,” the court questioned. 

Published: 14th September 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flaying the state government over the issue of intelligence wing officers calling a petitioner over his PIL, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the government to file an affidavit stating how they would prevent this from happening again. While issuing this direction, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz directed the officers to file an affidavit explaining why they made calls to the petitioner. Taking the intelligence wing to task, the court orally asked the state several questions. 

“What is this method? Will it not be interference in the matter pending before the court? What signal you are sending to the common man? It is more disturbing and strange. It can’t be taken easily as it will deter people from coming to the court,” the court questioned. 

“They can approach the government pleader or the government department for details. Therefore, prima facia the said act cannot be innocuous,” the court said. They said this after going through a report submitted by IGP K V Sharath Chandra as an officer of the court. Referring to the report submitted, the court said that the report does not reveal from where the inspector got the phone number. 

Releasing paper leak accused sends a wrong message: Court

Observing that releasing a question paper leak accused on bail would give a wrong signal to society, Karnataka HC dismissed a bail petition filed by Kumaraswamy, the first accused in the 2016 PU chemistry question paper leak case. Justice B A Patil dismissed the bail petition filed by the accused and directed the court to expedite the trial. “If the offences are proven, the same would jeopardise the credibility of the educational system of the state. If such people are given bail, it will send a wrong signal to the society,” the court said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp