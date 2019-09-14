Cops calling petitioners will deter people from approaching court: HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flaying the state government over the issue of intelligence wing officers calling a petitioner over his PIL, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the government to file an affidavit stating how they would prevent this from happening again. While issuing this direction, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz directed the officers to file an affidavit explaining why they made calls to the petitioner. Taking the intelligence wing to task, the court orally asked the state several questions.

“What is this method? Will it not be interference in the matter pending before the court? What signal you are sending to the common man? It is more disturbing and strange. It can’t be taken easily as it will deter people from coming to the court,” the court questioned.

“They can approach the government pleader or the government department for details. Therefore, prima facia the said act cannot be innocuous,” the court said. They said this after going through a report submitted by IGP K V Sharath Chandra as an officer of the court. Referring to the report submitted, the court said that the report does not reveal from where the inspector got the phone number.

Releasing paper leak accused sends a wrong message: Court



Observing that releasing a question paper leak accused on bail would give a wrong signal to society, Karnataka HC dismissed a bail petition filed by Kumaraswamy, the first accused in the 2016 PU chemistry question paper leak case. Justice B A Patil dismissed the bail petition filed by the accused and directed the court to expedite the trial. “If the offences are proven, the same would jeopardise the credibility of the educational system of the state. If such people are given bail, it will send a wrong signal to the society,” the court said.