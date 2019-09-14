Home States Karnataka

Grocery box stronghold plan goes awry   

Over the years, Sunanda Manikya Patil, a 30-year-old resident of Volakad in Udupi, stored over Rs 22 lakh in these boxes, hiding them away in her home. But the plan did not work as the money was stole

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Over the years, Sunanda Manikya Patil, a 30-year-old resident of Volakad in Udupi, stored over Rs 22 lakh in these boxes, hiding them away in her home. But the plan did not work as the money was stolen recently. 

Sunanda stays along with her husband Manikya Patil at Harishchandra Road in Volakad and she was visiting Mukundakripa School at around 12.15 pm on Thursday to give her children lunch boxes. The ‘mustard-box’ mum, returned around 1 pm to see that the lock to her home had been broken. She entered to find her kitchen ransacked and the money missing.

She told the police that the cash and half a kg of silver ornaments worth Rs 30,000 was stolen, leading her to suspect the handiwork of someone known to the family. In her complaint to the police, she named Atul Bagne, a resident of Sangli in Maharastra, a relative of her husband, as well as an accomplice as the suspects. A case has been registered.

