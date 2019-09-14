JDS plans to field GTD’s son Harish from Hunsur in bypoll  

K Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after a war of words between former minister GT Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy, the JDS surprised everyone by announcing that Harish Gowda, son of GT Deve Gowda will be their first choice for the bypoll in Hunsur assembly constituency. The JDS leaders, playing safe, announced the decision and said they will think of an alternative only if Harish turns down the offer to contest.

Claiming that the JDS has a strong base in Hunsur, former minister Sa Ra Mahesh said that he, along with Kumaraswamy, will discuss the matter with G T Devegowda. Mahesh said Devegowda will participate in JDS meeting on September 21 and will address his issues as he had also suffered from pain in the past government.

He said that there is grumbling within the JD(S) and many knives will be out any moment.

He told Kumaraswamy has the capacity to digest and face these charges as he had swallowed too much humiliation and pain in the past 14 months.

Meanwhile, Mahesh denied reports of looking for a new assembly constituency. “I will not betray people of K R Nagar and will contest from the same constituency,” he added.