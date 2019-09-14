Home States Karnataka

Somanna hits back at HDK, asks him to introspect

Housing Minister V Somanna hit out at former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for calling him a ‘Dasara minister’.

Published: 14th September 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Housing Minister V Somanna hit out at former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for calling him a ‘Dasara minister’. “Kumaraswamy should stand before Goddess Chamundeshwari and introspect on his 14-month-long governance in the state,” he said. He told the media here on Friday that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is touring the districts affected by floods.

Asked about focusing too much on the Dasara celebrations when there are many experienced officials who have worked for Dasara in the past, Somanna said it is a “historical and cultural festival, and needs the participation of 6.5 crore people”.Terming Dasara as “the legacy of Mysuru Wadiyars”, he said: “I visited all taluks and tried to celebrate Dasara with the people’s participation. I tried to introduce cultural heritage to the younger generation. There is much to be shared and learned. Let Kumaraswamy also give his suggestions, if he has any.”

He said Kumaraswamy entered politics in 1996, whereas he has been in the field since 1983. “Due to sheer luck, Kumaraswamy became chief minister of the state twice,” he said.Somanna said he would revamp the housing ministry after the Dasara festivities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy V Somanna
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp