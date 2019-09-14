Somanna hits back at HDK, asks him to introspect

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Housing Minister V Somanna hit out at former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for calling him a ‘Dasara minister’. “Kumaraswamy should stand before Goddess Chamundeshwari and introspect on his 14-month-long governance in the state,” he said. He told the media here on Friday that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is touring the districts affected by floods.

Asked about focusing too much on the Dasara celebrations when there are many experienced officials who have worked for Dasara in the past, Somanna said it is a “historical and cultural festival, and needs the participation of 6.5 crore people”.Terming Dasara as “the legacy of Mysuru Wadiyars”, he said: “I visited all taluks and tried to celebrate Dasara with the people’s participation. I tried to introduce cultural heritage to the younger generation. There is much to be shared and learned. Let Kumaraswamy also give his suggestions, if he has any.”

He said Kumaraswamy entered politics in 1996, whereas he has been in the field since 1983. “Due to sheer luck, Kumaraswamy became chief minister of the state twice,” he said.Somanna said he would revamp the housing ministry after the Dasara festivities.