A piece of paper, some soot helps this artist live his dream

DHARWAD: A vast majority of people would try and avoid smoke in all its forms. Considered a health hazard by many, smoke however has become the means of displaying his creativity for this balloon decorator from Daneshwari Nagar in the city. He has adapted to a life filled with smoke around him as he uses it exclusively for his artwork which has earned him national acclaim.

Manjunath Barger is an artist with a burning desire to create new forms of art. His out-of-the-box thinking and creativity have bagged him several awards over the years like an entry in the Universal Achievers Book of Records, the Future Kalam’s Book of Records as well as other local awards. According to Barger, all of this has been achieved in the last four years only.

“I started with smoke art and then took the help of various people on social media like Facebook. I posted my artwork on it with details of how I went about preparing it. There was an overwhelming response and appreciation started pouring in,” Barger said.

This encouraged him to carry on. “The art does not require much investment in terms of money. But there was always too little and I had to consider whether I should give up my passion for art. I started work as a balloon decorator. But the artist in me was not happy and I did not quit artwork completely,” he says. Barger continued perfecting his talent for smoke art during the night hours and reached new heights with each new piece he completed.

The appreciation for his art on social media got him an invite for live performances at various venues around the state. “The first was at Udupi, followed by Bengaluru, Belagavi, Tamil Nadu and other places,” he proudly exclaims.

Ask him how he started using smoke as a medium and Barger replies, “We used to cook food items on a wooden stove. Once I made an image of a toy on a wall which was covered with soot. After this, I wanted to try doing the same on paper and I would cover it with soot from smoke. I first created the Vidhana Soudha on paper.”

Next came portraits of famous personalities from various sectors like politics, actors, writers, religious leaders and others. He continued posting his creations on social media, bringing him likes, comments and fame.

His wife Manjula narrates the challenges the couple faced during this journey. “We couldn’t even go out of the house for sometime. There was a financial crunch and very few family members came forward to help us lead lif. He started in 2015 and till 2017 he would do it when his work permitted. But since then, he has been spending all his time on this. Money was hard to come by and we had no income source.”



“After his first live performance, we received a cash award which helped us tremendously. Now he performs at live events where we get some earnings to lead a simple life,” she said.

Barger’s friend Rafiq Hindesgeri described him as a hard worker who never takes his eyes off the goalpost. “He has cleared his SSLC and has not studied further. But he learnt a lot and imbibed this art to help him lead his life. A university in Tamil Nadu has also recognised his work,” he said.

“Though I am not a born artist, the zeal in me to achieve something new fueled me so far. I used to draw the pictures and hang them on the walls inside my house. For the past few years, I spent three days a week preparing designs on paper. My wife has supported me like a rock, keeping all her dreams aside,” Barger says.

Barger now also wants to create awareness among school children to help them better understand nature and other social issues through his method of art, he says. “Many people would make fun of him before, asking what he would achieve with smoke. But these very people are now praising him. Earlier he would find it difficult to buy drawing sheets, but through hard work he has achieved a lot and is an inspiration to us all,” said Vilas Kalal, another friend of Barger.