Govt mulling open book exam system: Suresh Kumar

Under this system, students are allowed to refer to their class notes, textbooks, and other approved material while answering questions during examns.

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that the government was contemplating introducing open book examination system in schools from the next academic year. Participating in a state-level Hindi high school teachers’ conference on Saturday, Suresh Kumar said the government was deliberating on introducing the open book exam system to help students rid their fear of examinations and also to bring in reforms to improve the quality of education and teaching methods.

The system was mooted in the previous coalition government by minister N Mahesh.  

Speaking to media persons, Suresh Kumar clarified that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was “not alone and that he was heading the party and the government in the state.” Clarifying that there was no intention to single out Yediyurappa, he rubbished recent reports that BJP national organising secretary B L Santosh was interfering in the affairs of the BJP state government. He said that  Santhosh had the greater agenda of organising the party across the country and had no time to interfere in the state government’s administration.

WHAT IS OPEN BOOK SYSTEM?

Under this system, students are allowed to refer to their class notes, textbooks, and other approved material while answering questions during exams.
Currently, students appear for exams without any piece of paper, electronic gadgets or reference materials inside the exam hall. But in an open book system, students are allowed to use reference materials and books.

