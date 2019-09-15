Home States Karnataka

Infosys to hire more locals at new US facility

The company said that it has also surpassed its Spring 2017 commitment to hire 10,000 American workers as part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate the pace of innovation for American enterprises.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys will hire 1,000 workers in Arizona, US, where it inaugurated a technology and innovation centre which will provide various digital and consulting services to global enterprises. The IT services giant said that it plans to hire at least 1,000 workers from within the US as well as globally by 2023 to cater to the businesses there. The company said that it has also surpassed its Spring 2017 commitment to hire 10,000 American workers as part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate the pace of innovation for American enterprises.

The innovation centre will focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IOT), full-stack engineering, data science and cybersecurity. The centre will soon be shifted to a new facility at Arizona State University (ASU) Novus Innovation Corridor by 2020 wherein 500 employees will be accommodated. The hiring process, Infosys said, has already begun.

“The inauguration of our Arizona Technology and Innovation Centre is an important milestone in our efforts to help American enterprises accelerate their digital transformation. Today’s inauguration marks the opening of our sixth centre in the United States, allowing Infosys to seamlessly collaborate with our clients across the country in an agile manner,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said, “We are excited to have completed our commitment to hire 10,000 American workers and we look forward to leveraging and empowering this specialised workforce to bridge the technology skills gap in the market and accelerate the digital agenda of our clients.”

Infosys also announced a partnership with InStride that will allow its employees to complete degree programmes and continuing education courses through ASU. In Arizona, the Infosys Foundation, USA, has provided multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training for teachers and schools. Till date, these grants have reached 7,453 students, 196 teachers and 161 schools across the state.

