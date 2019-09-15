Home States Karnataka

Not BJP, but JDS responsible for DKS arrest, says ‘rebel’ MLA

Disqualified KR Pet MLA Narayana Gowda on Saturday said it was not BJP, but JDS that was responsible for the arrest of Congress leader D K Shivakumar. 

Published: 15th September 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Disqualified KR Pet MLA Narayana Gowda on Saturday said it was not BJP, but JDS that was responsible for the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar. 

He said a few people who are against the growth of the Vokkaliga leader hatched a conspiracy and are behind his arrest. “It was the JDS first family that conspired against him,” he claimed.

Former PM H D Deve Gowda, however, rubbished the allegations. On Narayana Gowda’s claim that more MLAs will leave JDS, Deve Gowda replied in negative. “Who arrested Congress leader Chidambaram and who arrested DK Shivakumar ... everyone knows. CBI is being misused by the Centre. We gave our support to the protest organised in support of Shivakumar. KRV leaders had come home to meet me. Hence, I couldn’t take part in the rally. Before going to Delhi, Shivakumar had come home and met me. Kumaraswamy met his mother to console her.”

Meanwhile, Narayana Gowda said the former PM should protect the interest of the country rather than his family’s. “Gowda failed to control his children. His sons just want to empower their family,” he said. He said Revanna never respected MLAs who visited him seeking grants during the coalition rule. He held Revanna responsible for the fall of 14-month coalition government.

