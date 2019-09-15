Pralhad Joshi hits out at DKS, says Congress backing corrupt

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday hit out at the Congress for backing former minister DK Shivakumar who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till September 17 in a money-laundering case.

Without mentioning Wednesday’s rally in Bengaluru organised by the Congress in support of Shivakumar, Joshi came down heavily on the Grand Old Party saying it was “a tragedy that the party was protesting in support of those who are corrupt and those who have looted the country.” Joshi accused Shivakumar of amassing properties worth over Rs 800 crore.

“The ED is investigating the wealth amassed by Shivakumar and his family. Did they earn it by themselves? His daughter is a college student. How did she earn so much? They have to now answer before the ED,” he said.

He said people with vested interests were supporting Shivakumar and protesting in the name of caste was not a good sign. “People will not heed to protests organised in the name of religion ... caste,” he said.

Joshi also said that it has come to his notice that Kannada was being ignored in banking examination.

“Soon, we will have banking exams in Kannada as well ... the finance minister has responded positively,” he said.