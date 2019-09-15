Home States Karnataka

‘Vested interests conspiring to brand BJP anti-Vokkaliga’

Measures taken by Centre will help economy bounce back by end of the year: DVS
 

Published: 15th September 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 25,000 people hit the streets in Bengaluru on Wednesday accusing the Centre of political vendetta and targeting Vokkaliga leaders. Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda sees it as a conspiracy to brand the BJP as anti-Vokkaliga by ‘vested interests’ who are worried over the party gaining a strong foothold in the Old Mysuru region, especially after the Congress and  JDS base was routed in the Vokkaliga belt in the Lok Sabha polls. Excerpts: 

How do you respond to charges of political 
vendetta and targeting Vokkaliga leaders?
I don’t agree with that argument by our political opponents. Whoever committed financial irregularities or involved in illegal activities will face action. As far as  D K Shivakumar’s case is concerned, it was going on from two years. They (Central agencies) were investigating the case after getting incriminating evidence. Caste should not be linked to it. How can they call it a Vokkalkiga protest when (Congress leaders) Ramalinga Reddy and Dinesh Gundu Rao were leading it? Also, how can you hold the government responsible for any person’s suicide?

They say only opposition leaders are targeted?
That is not correct. (CCD founder) Siddhartha was not a politician. He was the son-in-law of our leader SM Krishna. Our MP Siddeshwara’s house too was raided.

You think there is an attempt to brand BJP ‘anti-Vokkaliga’?
Yes. There is a conspiracy by vested interests, especially by leaders from other castes to brand BJP as anti-Vokkaliga after Congress and JDS base was routed in Vokkaliga belt in LS polls. Even Deve Gowda lost elections in Tumakuru. Vokkaligas sided with BJP and this conspiracy is to put a dot on the BJP’s image. This is done by Siddaramaiah and others.

Centre is accused of imposing Hindi on states. How do you respond?BENGALURU: 
That is not true. PM had stated on the floor of the house that all regional languages will be given importance. Since last two days there is a big confusion over banking exams conducted only in English and Hindi. Nirmala Sitharaman had stated that bank exams will be conducted in regional languages. Next Monday or Tuesday, I will take it up with her.

Why are flood-relief funds not released yet?
Not only Karnataka, even Kerala, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat were hit by floods, and the Centre is yet to release funds for all those states. Interim relief has already been given by releasing SDRF (state disaster relief fund). Home Ministry is assessing the damages and at one go funds will be released to all the states.

What will be the impact of economic slowdown?
In the first 100 days, we have taken a number of steps, including several measures to boost economy. We do concede that slowdown has some impact, but it is a temporary one. We hope that by the end of the year we will be able to bounce back. Economic slowdown due to various reasons is common, but we have to look at the measures taken to boost the economy. Finance Minister announced a number of steps including merger of banks.

What was the reason for appointing three DyCMs?
Giving representation to all the areas and communities is the need of the hour. We are forced to satisfy all the people across the state.  

Comments

Videos
