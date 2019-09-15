Winter session unlikely in Belagavi, says R Ashok

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha will in all likelihood miss out on hosting the upcoming winter session of the Legislature owing to the recent floods that ravaged the region.



Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Revenue Minister R Ashok said that it was difficult to organise the winter session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha due to the natural calamity. “The same will be discussed with the chief minister,” Ashok said.

Ashok was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a meeting called by CM BS Yediyurappa to discuss various issues, including flood relief. Several MLAs and ministers from north Karnataka, including Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle, DyCM Govind Karjol, Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil and Kittur MLA Mahantesh Doddagoudar were present. MLA Umesh Katti, who was reportedly miffed at being excluded from the Yediyurappa cabinet, was absent.

Earlier this month, there were reports of the BJP-led state government planning to host the winter session in October. Each year, the winter session is usually held either in November or December, In 2016 and 2017, the winter session commenced in November. In 2018, it was held in December.