Your garments help these women earn their way

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For some, fashion and ethnic clothing is just a trend. But for the women from Hosadurga village, it is their only source of income. And for three Bengaluru youths, their dream.



Akhila Somanath, founder, Gouthami Natarajan, co- founder and Jyothirmoy Raj, co- founder of – I Am Rural- an ethnic fashion start up online store, sell clothes carefully handcrafted by rural women from Hosadurga, a small village located 80 kms after Chitradurga, where agriculture is sparse because of the dry and arid climate.

The trio started the firm three months back to empower the women of Hosadurga and help them become economically independent. Apart from their professional jobs, I Am Rural has become their life and their future.

Explaining how the idea came about, Akhila says that they realised their dream during a backpacking trip across Karnataka last year. The three friends were in Chitradurga and just happened to travel 80 kms further to Hosadurga on a whim, and learnt of the plight of the villagers.

“We took the help of the sisters of Nisarga foundation, who are working on implementing a self help programme. Through them, we got to interact with the women from Hosadurga to know what issues they were facing.”

“With repeated visits and interactions, we became a part of their family. It was then we decided to do something for them and garments was the best idea. Every woman knows how to hand stitch and repair torn garments at home,” Akhila told The New Sunday Express.

They decided to enhance their expertise and in the first batch, Puspha, Vasanatha and Rekha came out of their homes to Bengaluru to learn the trade. The trio found taking this plunge a better option than others who travel 50- 80 kms every day to earn as less as Rs 120 however and came to the city.

“We brought them to Bengaluru and trained them in the garments factory under the guidance of a trainer from JD Institute. After training we helped them start a garment unit in Hosadurga. These women run the unit, custom make garments and send them to Bengaluru for sales,” said Gouthami, bustling with pride. She is a trained designer from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

The founders put in all their savings into the project and even raised money through crowdsourcing platforms, to tr]ain the women and help set up their unit with the latest state-of-the-art mechanical and hand made sewing machines.

The clothes are currently sold online through Instagram and are created by Pushpa, Vasantha and Rekha along with trainees Jaya and Lakshmi. In just three months 35 pure cotton, linen and jute designer garments have been sold and the feedback is great. The list of clothes on offer include skirts, wrap rounds, tops, gowns and sarees.

These women ensure there is zero wastage and use all the leftover materials to make earphone pouches, carry bags, backpacks and packaging materials.

The fabric for the garments are presently sourced from local weavers in surrounding villages. But now, to improve quality, Akhila, Jyothirmoy and Gouthami are also in talks with weavers in Tirupur, Coimbatore and Arsipuram. The demand for clothes is not just from Bengaluru, it is also pouring in from Andhra Pradesh, Australia and Poland, they point out.

Pushpa, earlier used to roll bidis. She had even tried her hand once earlier at a garment factory in Bengaluru, but ran back to Hosadurga because of exploitation. Since she is a single mother, she left no stone unturned to make ends meet and educate her daughter staying in a hostel in Chitradurga. Now she is also helping others pick up the skill.

The plight of Vasantha and Rekha is no different of rural women. While Vasantha’s husband is a coolie, Rekha’s husband is a famer. Since there was no permanent source of income, the women decided to take up the responsibility and fulfill their family needs.