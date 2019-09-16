Chikkamagaluru man shoots self after crops get destroyed in floods

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Following the devastation wreaked by the recent floods, a farmer, who faced crop loss, shot himself to death at Karagadde village in Kalasa, Chikkamagaluru, on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Channapa Gowda (65). His five acres of coffee, areca and pepper crops were washed away in the floods last month and his house was also damaged in a landslide.

After the floods, Gowda had been very upset and it is suspected that he may have killed himself over this. He left behind his wife, son and daughter. His wife Netra said the government’s assurance to them on compensation is still a distant dream and her husband was so depressed that he killed himself. Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said the shooting incident of the farmer in Kaalsa has come to his notice and he is collecting all details. He has also directed the district administration to release Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family immediately.