Congress flays Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's anti-Muslim remarks

Eshwarappa said on Sunday some Congress legislators were ready to join the BJP but were hesitant fearing loss of Muslim votes if cow slaughter was banned.

Published: 16th September 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 06:35 PM

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: The Congress has sought stringent action against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa for his alleged anti-Muslim remark in connection with cow slaughter ban.

"The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party should act against Eshwarappa for stating that patriotic Muslims vote for the BJP, while pro-Pakistan Muslims hesitate to do so, because some of its leaders fear losing their votes," Karnataka Congress leader V.S. Ugrappa said, here on Monday.

ALSO READ | Patriotic Muslims will vote for BJP, says Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa

Asserting that the BJP government would ban cow slaughter in the state by invoking the Act the previous Congress government revoked, Eshwarappa said on Sunday some Congress legislators were ready to join the BJP but were hesitant fearing loss of Muslim votes if cow slaughter was banned.

"Eshwarappa has taken the oath to treat all as equal and respect everyone irrespective of religion, caste or creed. How can he seek to divide Muslims by making such shocking statements when discussing sensitive issues, like cow slaughter ban," said Ugrappa.

ALSO READ | In ancient India, people who consumed cow meat were labelled as untouchable: RSS leader

Eshwarappa was Deputy Chief Minister in the previous BJP government in 2012-13. He is a MLA from Shivamogga, about 280km northwest of Bengaluru, in the Malnad region. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also belongs to the same region.

"It's dangerous to have rabid politicians, like Eshwarappa, in the government. They poloarise the people by dividing them on pro and anti-India or pro and anti-Pakistan lines," reiterated Ugrappa.

