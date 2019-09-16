Home States Karnataka

Forest disease, flood affect tourism in Karnataka's Shivamogga this year

Sources in the District Health and Family Welfare Department said that the Kyasanur Forest Disease, which infected 342 people in the district from December 2018 to April 2019, claimed 12 lives.

Published: 16th September 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Jog Falls in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district. | (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

Jog Falls in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district. | (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Tourism has been affected slightly in the district this year due to the recurrence of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) and heavy rains and floods that battered the district.

As a result, there has been a significant decrease in the number of tourists, including foreigners, visiting the district.

Sources in the District Health and Family Welfare Department said that the KFD, which infected 342 people in the district from December 2018 to April 2019, claimed 12 lives.

According to sources in the district administration, flood-affected over 5,500 families and a vast area of land, besides claiming the lives of 10 people.

All these have impacted tourism in the district. 

According to data obtained from the Tourism Department, only 14,96,203 tourists (including 2,294 foreigners) visited the district from January to August this year as against 24,55,150 (including 4,951 foreigners) from January to December last year.

From January to December last year, 24,50,199 domestic tourists and 4,951 foreigners visited the district. 

The most visited destinations by foreigners were Sakrebailu Elephant Camp, Tiger and Lion Safari at Tyavarekoppa and Jog Falls. Domestic tourists visited most Chandragutti Temple which is a religious place, Jog Falls, Sigandur Temple which is a religious place, Tiger and Lion Safari, Kuvempu Museum at Kuppalli and Shivappa Nayaka Museum in Shivamogga city.

From January to August, foreigners visited Tiger and Lion Safari, Jog Falls and Sakrebailu Elephant Camp the most. Domestic tourists visited most the Chandragutti Temple, Sigandur Temple, Jog Falls and Kuvempu Museum at Kuppalli.

Data shows that about two lakh tourists visited the district every month on an average last year but the same has come down to 1.8 lakh from January to August this year.

“The number of tourists’ visit in summer was affected due to the KFD. We had asked all the homestays to temporarily close the homestays as the KFD was spreading rapidly. The district has 28 homestays officially. Most of them are situated in Thirthahalli, Hosanagara and Sagar taluks. The closure of homestays due to the KFD reduced the number of tourists visiting the district,” assistant director of tourism department, Hanuma Naik, told The New Indian Express.

He said that the tourists also avoided visiting the district in monsoon season due to heavy rain and floods. “There was heavy flood this year. It made the tourists abstain from visiting the district,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kyasanur Forest Disease KFD Karnataka Floods Karnataka Rains
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp