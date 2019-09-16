Videogame addiction: A zero-sum game  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Internet gaming has become a way for many youngsters to get recognised and become popular – especially if real-life friends are scarce, and there is little opportunity for outdoor games. It is also a way to escape from stress – instead of actively trying to resolve problems, gamers find more reason to avoid their difficulties (at school or work, disagreements with family or close relationships) and immerse themselves in the game.

Internet gaming is on the way to being recognised as a psychiatric disorder in the major classificatory systems, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM), and the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). It is a very new entrant on the scene, mainly because technological developments, booming economies and internet speeds have given birth to this disorder only recently. It makes no difference whether one lives in a village or a metropolitan city – gaming is the great leveller! Research worldwide has shown that gaming addiction is very similar to alcohol and drug addictions, in terms of brain activation - under the functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanner, the brains of gamers and drug users behave very similarly when they see pictures of their preferred games / drugs.

Studies conducted by NIMHANS have shown that individuals with gaming addiction are more likely to be depressed, anxious, and less satisfied with their lives in general, and may even neglect basic self-care like bathing, brushing and dressing. Gaming, therefore, results in entire families being affected. A significant percentage of adolescent videogame users in India have been found to play games with inappropriate sexual and violent content. They are likely to be more impulsive, less open to change, more rigid, and more hostile. Gamers crave rewards more, and lose control over when to stop. Wins may feel good, and rankings may climb, but gamers may panic or get depressed when faced with the possibility of losing.

Every point scored on the game, or every level attained, only seems to suck them further and deeper into gaming, until the entire day is spent gaming - alone, neglecting meals, sleep, family, friends and work. Gaming may affect one’s attention and decision-making abilities too. Intense expression of emotions also seems to be common - shouting, yelling, harsh language to motivate themselves and teammates, and intense anger and violence when frustrated – either by parental objections to playing, low internet speeds, or lack of access to the game.

Gaming becomes the centre of one’s universe, and gaming addicts may lose the ability to control frustration/impulsivity, resulting in regrettable acts. When is gaming addiction? If one is constantly preoccupied with playing games, has a continuous desire to play games, is unable to stop playing once started, and experiences consequences such as a decline in academics, changes in sleep and eating patterns, decreased interaction with others etc –these are signs that one is probably addicted to gaming.

It helps to address this early on. For parents – talking openly to children to understand their difficulties at school or with friends, and helping them address these actively. It is important for parents to use methods to relax. Most importantly, setting limits for internet use, engaging in joint leisure activities, recognizing excessive use, and promptly seeking treatment if needed. As for the user: recognize signs of addiction; acknowledge the presence of difficulties secondary to gaming; ask for help or discuss with parents/counsellor or professionals; schedule your use - take a break after 45 mins of use; do not extend your session of play; avoid playing with different IDs to have multiple session; learn methods to manage your negative emotions or panic of not being able to defeat the other.