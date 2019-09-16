'Will never compromise importance of Kannada': Yediyurappa locks horns with Shah over Hindi push

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid a raging debate over Hindi as a common language for the country, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asserted that Kannada is the principal language in the state and its importance would never be compromised.

"All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, #Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state's culture," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had pitched for Hindi as a common language for the country, reigniting the debate on the issue as a section of political parties in South India said they would oppose any attempt to "impose" the language.

Opposition parties in Karnataka, both Congress and JD(S) had hit out at BJP and Shah, charging them with attempting to "impose Hindi". CLP leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had even gone on to call Shah "homewrecker" for his comments.

"India has rich history & diverse geography. Each explains its own vibrant culture & practice. We have to embrace the diversity to remain United. @AmitShah is like a wicked insider in a joint family who find ways to break the unity. This home wrecker needs to be taught a lesson!!" he had tweeted.

Another former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) had dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 'Kannada Divas'.

"Remember, the people of Karnataka are part of the federal system," he tweeted.