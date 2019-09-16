Home States Karnataka

'Will never compromise importance of Kannada': Yediyurappa locks horns with Shah over Hindi push

Another former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) had dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 'Kannada Divas'.

Published: 16th September 2019 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka CM Yediyurappa. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid a raging debate over Hindi as a common language for the country, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asserted that Kannada is the principal language in the state and its importance would never be compromised.

"All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, #Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state's culture," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had pitched for Hindi as a common language for the country, reigniting the debate on the issue as a section of political parties in South India said they would oppose any attempt to "impose" the language.

READ | Kamal Haasan refers to Jallikattu protests, says battle for mother tongue will be exponentially bigger

Opposition parties in Karnataka, both Congress and JD(S) had hit out at BJP and Shah, charging them with attempting to "impose Hindi". CLP leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had even gone on to call Shah "homewrecker" for his comments.

"India has rich history & diverse geography. Each explains its own vibrant culture & practice. We have to embrace the diversity to remain United. @AmitShah is like a wicked insider in a joint family who find ways to break the unity. This home wrecker needs to be taught a lesson!!" he had tweeted. 

Another former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) had dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 'Kannada Divas'.

"Remember, the people of Karnataka are part of the federal system," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa Hindi Diwas Hindi imposition Amit Shah
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp