Bengaluru serial blast accused Madani critical

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The health of Kerala-based People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman and 2008 Bengaluru serial blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani is reportedly “critical”, official sources told The New Indian Express. Three days ago he was shifted to the Soukya Holistic Health and Ayurveda Treatment Centre in Samethanahalli.

Sources from the healthcare centre confirmed that Madani was shifted three to four days ago, but refused to divulge further information. Madani was arrested by Kerala police on August 17, 2010, and was lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison at Parapanna Agrahara.

He was granted conditional bail in July 2014 by the Supreme Court on medical grounds and has been living in the city’s holistic healthcare centres and specialty hospitals since then under a police security cover. He was chargesheeted as accused number 31 in the case in Madivala police station (crime number 483/2008) in the additional chargesheet filed by the CCB.